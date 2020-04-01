Troy Foundation establishes COVID-19 emergency fund

TROY — The Troy Foundation and its contributors are addressing the needs of the community’s most vulnerable populations through its non-profits during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Troy Foundation established the Troy Emergency Response Fund (TERF) and set aside $100,000 to quickly distribute resources to organizations in Troy that are working with residents affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week the city of Troy announced its contribution of $30,000 to the emergency fund. Executive Director Melissa Kleptz said the foundation has received donations from the community as well as from the city’s three service agencies for a total of $181,000.

Kleptz said the foundation has awarded grants to many non-profits. She said she is continuing to work with Troy’s organizations to help assist those in need. She shared how the “Rides to Work” program was assisting the First Place Food Pantry with transportation of food “to-go” due to the pantry closing its access to the public.

“We are glad there are resources available, but this may be the tip of the iceberg and we have no idea what the needs are going to be,” Kleptz said. Kleptz shared the foundation’s recent awards of grants from the fund, including to the Family Abuse Shelter. The grant for $10,000 was for temporary housing for the homeless to reside in hotel rooms due to isolation, staff over-time, cleaning and personal hygiene items. The shelter has no ability to isolate residents due to its community living space and shared bathrooms.

Other emergency response fund grants include: $15,000 for the Miami County Dental Clinic to sustain its operations due to the mandated shift of emergency dental work only; $8,500 to Isaiah’s Place for computer tablets for foster children for video capability, safety equipment for staff for home checks to visit foster kids and air scrubbers for its office; $1,500 to Health Partners Free Clinic for 300 home health bags with Mucinex, antihistamine, tissues and alcohol wipes; $1,000 to Clubhouse Troy for food and household supplies for its families; $1,500 to RT Industries to assist with cleaning supplies and safety equipment for staff to make home visits due to the facility being closed; $7,470.58 to the Troy Rec for equipment for a Virtual Preschool for 48 children and for virtual classroom tutoring for 6-12 students; $5,760 to Pink Ribbon Girls for extra meals for Troy patients and families.

In a press release, Mayor Robin Oda said, “The Troy Foundation has been an amazing tool for distributing monies that aid our community, and we are pleased to be able to participate with them in this effort.”

The fund will award grants on a rolling basis to nonprofits that support vulnerable populations that have been stressed by the outbreak. The Troy Foundation encourages institutions, companies, individuals, and community members to contribute to the fund.

“The outbreak will continue to have a significant impact on members of our community who have the least ability to prepare for it,” said Kleptz. “This fund is designed to provide support to those organizations that are on the front lines of caring for and assisting vulnerable populations, and those individuals where the loss of jobs and benefits, or the closure of institutions and businesses, are creating a significant new burden on these residents and the organizations that provide a safety net for them.”

In addition to providing the opportunity to contribute to the TERF, The Troy Foundation is also urging donors to look for opportunities to support the critical needs of non-profits by making donations to organizations they wish to help.

At this time, general operating support can provide the greatest amount of flexibility for nonprofits, which is important at a time when the needs are changing quickly, Kleptz said. Many non-profits are not only dealing with an expected increase in services from the coronavirus, they are dealing with disruptions in their own operations and in many cases have cancelled fundraisers and other activities that normally support their operations, she said.

Details on how non-profits can apply can be found by following this link: https://thetroyfoundation.org/our-response-to-coronavirus-covid-19.

Those wishing to contribute to the Troy Emergency Response Fund can do so online at https://thetroyfoundation.org/donate to make a donation by credit card; or make a checks payable to The Troy Foundation-Troy Emergency Response Fund to The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373.

City, service clubs adds $80K to help relief efforts

