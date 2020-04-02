Charleston Falls to close due to overcrowding

Tips for visiting parks
• If you are exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19, or if you have recently been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.
• Spend time outdoors in your backyard and neighborhood.
• Visit a less frequented park or trail.
• Avoid peak visitation times and please keep your visits brief.
• Choose a couple of places to visit. If your first destination appears overcrowded, go to another location.
• Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from other people and avoid gatherings of more than 10 individuals.
• All park restroom facilities are closed (use the bathroom before you leave home).
• Always leave no trace. This includes cleaning up after your pet, so be sure to bring a disposable bag to carry out any waste.
TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District (MCPD) staff announced Wednesday that they are taking additional proactive measures to protect the health and safety of people from the threat of COVID-19. Effective Friday, April 3, Charleston Falls Preserve in Tipp City closed until further notice.
Overcrowding in the past few weeks has made it increasingly difficult for the public to implement appropriate physical distancing. As a result, the MCPD has no other feasible option but to close Charleston Falls Preserve.
“While we regret having to close the park, our priority is to keep staff and visitors safe. Unfortunately, with the heavy use we’ve seen at Charleston Falls over the past few weeks public safety is a significant concern.” MCPD Executive Director J. Scott Myers said. “As of now the other MCPD parks will remain open so people can reap the physical and mental benefits of being outdoors.”
As the weather improves, overcrowding may become an issue requiring additional safety measures in the other MCPD parks. The MCPD is calling on visitors to follow all COVID-19 mandates, to be mindful of crowding and to seek alternate close-to-home opportunities to get outside, including back yards and neighborhoods.