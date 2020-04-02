Charleston Falls to close due to overcrowding

Tips for visiting parks

• If you are exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19, or if you have recently been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.

• Spend time outdoors in your backyard and neighborhood.

• Visit a less frequented park or trail.

• Avoid peak visitation times and please keep your visits brief.

• Choose a couple of places to visit. If your first destination appears overcrowded, go to another location.

• Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from other people and avoid gatherings of more than 10 individuals.

• All park restroom facilities are closed (use the bathroom before you leave home).

• Always leave no trace. This includes cleaning up after your pet, so be sure to bring a disposable bag to carry out any waste.