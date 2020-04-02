On Tuesday, March 10, the Piqua Optimists Club honored 14 students who were nominated by teachers and administrators for being excellent examples of optimism in their schools. The students, who are all residents of Piqua, were treated to lunch at Upper Valley Career Center’s Cornerstone at 8811 and given an engraved plaque to recognize them for their positive influence. Students honored include: Landry Hinkle and Tiffany Liu from Springcreek Primary School; Kale Baumann and Lilian Wellman from Washington Primary School; McKenna Watson and Austin Wiltheiss from Piqua Central Intermediate School; Miley Heffelfinger and Donovan O’Leary, Piqua Junior Optimist president from Piqua Catholic School; Marin Funderburg and Richard Price from Piqua Junior High School; Colleen O’Leary from Lehman High School; Cameron Foster and Grace Ryan from Piqua High School; and Andrew Grunkemeyer from Upper Valley Career Center. The Piqua Optimist Club is a member of Optimist International, an association of over 2,600 clubs around the world dedicated to “Bringing Out the Best in Kids.” The club meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. For more information about the Piqua Optimists, visit www.piquaoptimistclub.org.

