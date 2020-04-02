Area briefs

LCC cancels egg hunt

TROY — Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the annual community Easter egg hunt at Lincoln Community Center will be canceled for Saturday, April 11.

If you need more information on how to help the ongoing efforts, contact LCC at (937) 335-2715 or visit www.lcctroy.com.

Wild Art goes online

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff for a unique online fundraising event on Friday, April 10 to benefit Brukner Nature Center.

There are two sessions to choose from at 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1:30-3 p.m. (specify time frame: maximum of 12 kids per session). Children will connect remotely on “Zoom” to paint a portrait of a ladybug on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide the kids as they paint.

This opportunity is $25 per child, (K-eighth grade) and includes all materials, which will need to be picked up at Brukner Nature Center on Thursday, April 9 from 3-5 p.m. All kits will contain your child’s pre-drawn canvas, paints, apron, plate, and printed instructions on how to join the online class using Zoom. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com to reserve your child’s spot. For payment, visit bruknernaturecenter.com and click on the “Donate” tab on the bottom left of the screen. This will allow you to pay through Paypal or with a credit card — please mention “Wild Art” in the “Add Special Instructions to the Seller” dialogue box. Deadline for registration and payment is Wednesday, April 8 by 5 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program. Don’t forget to prepare ahead by gathering the following supplies: phone, laptop, table, or iPad that can connect to the internet (camera/mic is preferable), a set of brushes (3/4-inch flat, 3/8-inch flat, #6 round — Walmart’s Apple Barrel Easy Grip Assorted Brush Set, but any similar size brushes will work.), plastic jar or container for brush cleaning, plastic table cover or newspaper to protect work surface, and your favorite cookies and drink for after-painting snack.

Museum participating in ‘bear’ hunt

TROY — A patriotic bear, “Sargent,” can be seen in the window of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in downtown Troy at 107 W. Main St.

If you are on a “bear hunt,” visit “Sargent” at the entrance to the museum. The Museum is closed at this time, but he can be seen through the window. The museum will reopen as soon as possible.

“Sargent” can be seen any day of the week at any time at the front entrance to the museum on the ground floor of the Masonic Temple. For more information on the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, contact Karen Purke at (937) 332-8852 or karenpurke@gmail.com.