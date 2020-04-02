Story Time moves online

Piqua Public Library Children’s Department staff member Sharon Kiser of Piqua reads children’s books for her weekly Story Time via Facebook Live on Thursday morning. Kiser decided to move her popular Story Time program online because she misses reading to the children and wants to make sure they have access to books and stories in spite of the recent COVID-19 events. Story Time With Sharon can be seen on Facebook Live every Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Piqua Public Library Children’s Department staff member Sharon Kiser of Piqua reads children’s books for her weekly Story Time via Facebook Live on Thursday morning. Kiser decided to move her popular Story Time program online because she misses reading to the children and wants to make sure they have access to books and stories in spite of the recent COVID-19 events. Story Time With Sharon can be seen on Facebook Live every Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_040220mju_storytimewithsharon.jpg Piqua Public Library Children’s Department staff member Sharon Kiser of Piqua reads children’s books for her weekly Story Time via Facebook Live on Thursday morning. Kiser decided to move her popular Story Time program online because she misses reading to the children and wants to make sure they have access to books and stories in spite of the recent COVID-19 events. Story Time With Sharon can be seen on Facebook Live every Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m.