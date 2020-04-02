Donation helps keep deputies/public safer

Sgt. Robert Morando of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office sprays a disinfectant inside his cruiser on Thursday. The disinfectant and sprayer were donated to the sheriff’s office by Midwest Commercial Services in Tipp City. The spray is safe for electronic equipment and dries quickly. All county cruisers will be disinfected regularly during the current COVID-19 crisis.

