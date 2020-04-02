Commissioners talk disinfectant

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Board of Miami County Commissioners received updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extra steps county employees are taking to maintain facilities.

Operations and Facilities Department Director Chris Johnson discussed with the commissioners how the county buildings were disinfected last week, including the following buildings: the Safety Building, the Sheriff’s Office administrative and detective areas, the Courthouse, the Hobart Building, the Old Power Plant on Water Street, the Job and Family Services building, the Sheriff’s Training Center, the Miami County Transit building, the Miami County Engineer’s office building, the highway garage, the Sanitation Department office building, the weigh station building, the 9-1-1 Communications Center, and the applicable areas in the animal shelter, such as the lobby and office area.

Midwest Commercial Cleaning of Tipp City disinfected each of those buildings, which totaled approximately 386,000 square feet, at a cost of $11,600. The commissioners discussed disinfecting those buildings again in approximately two to three weeks. Johnson said the cost would be approximately 25 percent less for a follow-up treatment. Midwest Commercial Cleaning can also do spot treatments for the county if the county decides not to treat all of the buildings again.

According to the Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Joel Smith, the county may be eligible to be reimbursed approximately 75 percent of costs associated with COVID-19, including the cost to disinfect the buildings.

Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons also thanked Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak and his staff for sharing his department’s disinfectant with Miami County Transit, helping the transit vans get disinfected for county residents who still need to get to essential services and businesses.

“They plan on doing this on a weekly basis,” Simmons said.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

