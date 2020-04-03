Lastest COVID-19 victims identified

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn has identified the last two county residents to fall victim to COVID-19.

The seventh person to pass from the virus is Dorothy Grafton, 89, of SpringMeade Health Center, hometown unknown. The eighth person is Sheryl Bodey, 68, of Koester Pavilion, and a Piqua resident according to her obituary.

Ginn said the average age of decedents in the county due to the coronavirus is 87 years of age and all eight deaths are confirmed deaths that have been associated with either Koester Pavilion or SpringMeade Health Center.

