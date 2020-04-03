Piqua’s Taste of the Arts has been postponed

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua on Friday announced that its annual event Taste of the Arts has been postponed for the time being.

“Someday soon, we’ll all be together again – laughing, dancing, eating, and playing. It’s not a big surprise, but we’re postponing the Taste of the Arts event this year,” Mainstreet Piqua posted on Facebook on Friday.

The 26th annual Taste of the Arts was previously scheduled for May 8. Taste of the Arts showcases local artists as they do live demonstrations, and the annual event also includes live music, food tents, and activities for children.

The Miami Valley Today will continue to update this story. A request for comment is currently pending.

