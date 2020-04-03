Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Chelsea Polleys, Stephen Polleys to David Buffenbarger, Penny Buffenbarger, $249,900.

Scott Carlson Revocable Living Turst to Edgar Avitia, a part lot, $122,500.

Rochelle Dever to Kelly Thwaits, $243,400.

Dorothy Laufer, Kathleen McClelland, Lewis McClelland to Larry Ishmael, one lot, one part lot, $134,000.

Melissa Harmon, Rick Harmon to Brittany Hoying, one lot, $176,500.

Scott Investments of Troy to Brenda Brideweser, Dennis Brideweser, one lot, $58,900.

Scott Investments of Troy to Ahmed Daoud, Heather Daoud, one lot, $306,100.

Metropolitan Life Insurance, New Penn Financial, Newrez LLC, attorney in fact, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Mark Evans, one lot, $173,900.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Thomas Hughes to Amber Hughes, one lot, $0.

Sandra Kelly to Michaela Humphrey, one lot, $135,000.

Susan Fogt to Heather Maxwell, James Maxwell, one lot, $60,000.

Ashlee Crabtree, Melvin Crabtree to Audrey Ziesemer, Kaleb Ziesemer, one lot, $99,000.

Halifax Land Company to Amy Dawson, Jeffery Dawson, one lot, $51,900.

PIQUA

Krystle Martin to Lee Katterhenry, one lot, $95,000.

Lisa Werling, Wayne Werling to Lisa Werling, $0.

Erika Penrod, Thor Penrod to Chelsea Norris, Matthew Norris, a part lot, $26,000.

Bonnie Warner Revocable Trust, Larry Warner Revocable Trust to David Penny, one lot, $27,500.

Amy Morrow, Gregory Morrow to Jon Dankworth, one lot, $65,000.

Terry Bush, Paolina Quafisi to Maghan Lambert, one lot, $120,000.

Hart Family Investment Group LLC to Brandon Heindl, one lot, $245,000.

Jack Pleasant, Sarah Pleasant to Shawn Fair, Stephanie Fair, two lots, $97,500.

TIPP CITY

NVR Inc. to Erica Voisard, Nicholas Voisard, one lot, $356,400.

Jason Huelsman to Celest McCarty, one lot, $190,000.

Jeffrey Storrer, Yen Storrer to Jeffrey Storrer and Yen Storrer Revocable Living Trust, $0.

Randolph Behm, Theresa Behm to Randolph and Theresa Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

Julie Moran, Michael Moran to Deanna Curtis, Zachary Curtis, $429,000.

Gateway Center Development to Larson Properties, one lot, $537,800.

COVINGTON

Estate Donald Bayer to Susan Bayer, $0.

J&P Sommer Real Estate to Deborah Lee, John Lee, one lot, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carol Halstead, Robert Halstead to Michael Byington, two lots, $227,000.

Amanda Snider to Denise Snider, Sandra Snider, two lots, $0.

Thach Huynh to Balabek Shakhpandarov, Dilorom Shakhpandarova, two lots, $345,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.

Inverness Group Inc. to Lisa Crawford, two lots, $340,600.

WEST MILTON

Betty Johansen, John Johansen to John Hornbrook, Misti Spillman, one lot, $192,000.

Trent Chalmers to Blake Brown, a part lot, $131,500.

Linn Martinez, Ruben Martinez to Patricia Oldiges, $130,000.

BETHEL TWP .

Susan Miller to Charles Miller, 7.234 acres, $150,000.

Miami Valley Material Testing Center to K4C Investment, one lot, $0.

Estate of Richard Chapman to Debra Giles, trustee, 1.299 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Celine Feyten, Pierre-Yves Jullin to Pamela Melton, Wendell Melton, $378,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Estate of George Harris to George Harris Trust, Connie Houston, successor co-trustee, Elizabeth Perkey, successor co-trustee, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Jesse Filbrun, Tonya Filbrun, Filbrun Family Revocable Living Trust to Kelsey Filbrun, Travis Filbrun, 5.5 acres, $125,000.

MONROE TWP.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Benjamin Warner, $0.

Jamilyn Mumford, Zachariah Mumford to Dustin Wayne, Michelle Wayne, 0.6944 acres, $285,900.

NEWTON TWP.

Peter Diehl, Miami County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff David Duchak to Kristen Gray, Matthew Gray, 3.3 acres, $92,000.

UNION TWP.

Jodie Hicks Myers, Leonard Myers to Jodie Myers, Leonard Myers, 2.225 acres, $0.

Knostman Brothers LLP to Knostman, $0.

Helen Jessup to Suzanne Huffman, $143,500.

Suzanne Huffman to Samuel Huffman, 3.261 acres, $0.