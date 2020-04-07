City takes precautions to protect public, staff

TROY — The Governor’s Stay at Home order has been extended through May 1. The city of Troy is committed to providing essential services and to working with officials from the state and Miami County Public Health to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The following are a summary of changes to usual city operations, made to protect the health of city employees and residents and to comply with the Stay at Home order.

• City facilities closed to public

Troy’s City Hall and all city facilities remain closed to the public.

Public meetings will be conducted remotely using Zoom video conferencing technology. Note that Zoom requires a free registration. All meetings will be advertised in advance on the city’s website at www.troyohio.gov/calendar. The city may also post meetings live on the city’s Facebook page. To email all city council members with questions or comments, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/FormCenter/City-Council-6/Email-All-Council-Members-47.

• Utility billing and collections

Utility bills can be paid online, by mail, or through the drop box at City Hall. Online payments incur a third-party service fee, which cannot be waived by the city.

Water shut-offs have been suspended until May 1. Billing for water and wastewater services incurred during this time will still take place but penalties will not be added. Customers are encouraged to pay at least some of their monthly bill if possible, to reduce their eventual bill.

• Income Tax

The deadline to file and pay city of Troy tax obligations has been extended to July 15, 2020, in compliance with the state of Ohio and Internal Revenue Service. This includes 2019 final tax liability and 2020 first quarter estimated tax.

Tax forms are available at www.troyohio.gov/tax. Residents may submit these forms and payment by mail.

• Police

Police operations are essential and continuing as usual. Command staff is communicating frequently with officers and dispatchers and encouraging safe practices. Staff is following an increased schedule for cleaning cruisers.

• Fire

Fire operations are essential and continuing as usual. The Troy Fire Department has been fortunate to receive donations of Personal Protective Equipment from local businesses and organizations.

• Park Department

The city’s parks remain open with restrictions:

Park shelters, playgrounds and park restroom facilities are closed.

Basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts are closed.

The Joe Reardon Skate Park is also closed.

Park staff are asking that park patrons take all trash with them when exiting the parks, in an effort to reduce the number of maintenance staff needed.

It is important to maintain social distancing and other Ohio Department of Health mandates. To that end, patrons who ignore these closures may be cited for violations.

• Miami Shores Golf Course

Miami Shores Golf Course remains open, but the driving range is closed.

Golfers will be required to maintain social distancing.

• Recreation Department

The Troy Recreation Department and The Troy Aquatic Park will delay summer registration for swim lessons, swim team, and recreation programs. Registration is now scheduled to begin May 4.

Hobart Arena staff are working to reschedule events and process refunds from postponed arena events.

• Refuse and recycling

Annual spring clean pp will be the week of April 13-17. There will be no restrictions on trash and debris if bagged. Large items will be picked up, as well as any brush or leaves that are in separate piles at the curb. Note that “whole-house” clean outs of trash and debris will not be collected; these should be taken to the Miami County Transfer Station at 2200 N. County Road 25-A.

Trash and recycling pickup will operate as usual.

The Dye Mill Facility will be open for residents to dispose of yard waste during its usual hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Water and Wastewater Treatment plants

Both water utilities are operating as usual, with staff reducing on-site staff at any one time

• Management Information Systems

MIS continues to assist administrative staff and elected officials in working remotely.

• Development Department

City council has approved a three-month deferral of loan payments for businesses who have received loans through the city’s Community Development Block Grant and Small Business Development Fund. Interest on these loans will not accrue for this three-month period until August 1, 2020.

The city has partnered with the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Troy Main Street, and the Troy Development Council to establish a small business grant program. For information, visit http://www.troyohiochamber.com/.

Permitting for zoning, new businesses, fences, signs, and all other city requirements are still in effect and are being enforced. Please visit www.troyohio.gov/150/planning-zoning to submit on-line permit applications. Or, call the Development Department at the number below.

For questions, contact:

Police/Fire Emergencies: 911

Utility Billing and Collections: (937) 335-4151

Development Department: (937) 339-9601

Income Tax: (937) 339-3861

Service Director’s Office: (937) 335-1725

Street, trash, recycling (937) 339-9481.