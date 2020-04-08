Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:
March 30
TRESPASSING: Olivia McGill, 36, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing.
OVI: Erin Worth, 39, of Troy, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, operation without reasonable control and failure to stop after an accident in the area of Piqua-Troy and Loxley Lane. Her blood alcohol level registered at 0.225 percent.
OVI: Kevin Croft, 55, of Troy, was charged with OVI in the 400 block of West Main Street. His blood alcohol registered at 0.156 percent.
March 31
OBSTRUCTING: Bobby Swabb, 34, of Troy, was charged with obstructing.
THEFT: A theft complaint was filed at the BP on West Main Street.
April 1
OVERDOSE: Two subjects reportedly overdosed on drugs in the 500 block of West Market Street. One was in possession of a suspected drug. Lab results pending. They were treated at Troy Hospital.
THEFT: Jonathon Lipscomb, 25, of Troy, was charged with theft.
POSSESSION: Chassidee Ferguson, 27, of Springfield, was arrested for criminal damaging, possession of scheduled drugs and marijuana and domestic violence.
FAKE CASH: A counterfeit $20 was passed at Taco Bell. Another report was filed at Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Wendy’s.
COUNTERFEITING: Vashun Patterson, of Gibraltar, Mich. was charged with three counts of fourth-degree felony counterfeiting.
TRESPASS: Michael Minnich, 52, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass.
POSSESSION: Angel Lavey, 42, of Troy, was charged with possession of controlled substances.
April 2
COMPLICITY: Officers responded to the Shell Station on Staunton for a burglar alarm. The building was broken into and a suspected vehicle was located. Jessie Harris, 46, of Columbus, was charged with fifth-degree felony complicity and violation of Stay At Home order. Warren Harless, 39, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools, breaking and entering, obstructing official business and violation of Stay At Home order.
April 3
DISORDERLY: Christopher Robinson, 34, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.
THEFT: A report of theft was filed at Walmart.
OVERDOSE: A subject apparently overdosed in the Park Regency apartment complex. The subject was transported to the Troy Hospital for treatment. Charges pending.
April 4
CONTRIBUTING: Travis Goin-Helfinstine,22, of Englewood, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile at the Comfort Inn and Suites. The 16 year-old female juvenile was charged with possession of drugs.
ASSAULT: Cheyenne Manning, 19, of Troy, was cited for assault.
ASSAULT: Rachael Miller, 34, of Troy, was cited for assault.
April 5
THEFT: A resident in the 600 block of Carriage Drive reported a subject entered an open garage and stole two bicycles, golf shoes and a six pack of pop.
THEFT: Mandy Eastridge, 32, of Troy, was charged with theft.
THEFT: Bradley Comer, 29, of Troy, was charged with theft.
DISORDERLY: Jonathan Kulevich, 23, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.
April 6
THEFT: Cody Conard, 31, of Troy, was charged with theft from Kroger. Property was recovered.
THEFT: Kaleb Jenkins, 26, of Troy, was charged with theft, criminal damaging and two counts of receiving stolen property from Dollar General.
April 7
DISORDERLY: Christian Manor, 26, of Sidney, was charged with disorderly conduct and open container at the Troy McDonald’s..
OPEN CONTAINER: Trent Reed, 24, of Troy, was charged with open container.