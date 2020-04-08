Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

March 30

TRESPASSING: Olivia McGill, 36, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing.

OVI: Erin Worth, 39, of Troy, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, operation without reasonable control and failure to stop after an accident in the area of Piqua-Troy and Loxley Lane. Her blood alcohol level registered at 0.225 percent.

OVI: Kevin Croft, 55, of Troy, was charged with OVI in the 400 block of West Main Street. His blood alcohol registered at 0.156 percent.

March 31

OBSTRUCTING: Bobby Swabb, 34, of Troy, was charged with obstructing.

THEFT: A theft complaint was filed at the BP on West Main Street.

April 1

OVERDOSE: Two subjects reportedly overdosed on drugs in the 500 block of West Market Street. One was in possession of a suspected drug. Lab results pending. They were treated at Troy Hospital.

THEFT: Jonathon Lipscomb, 25, of Troy, was charged with theft.

POSSESSION: Chassidee Ferguson, 27, of Springfield, was arrested for criminal damaging, possession of scheduled drugs and marijuana and domestic violence.

FAKE CASH: A counterfeit $20 was passed at Taco Bell. Another report was filed at Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Wendy’s.

COUNTERFEITING: Vashun Patterson, of Gibraltar, Mich. was charged with three counts of fourth-degree felony counterfeiting.

TRESPASS: Michael Minnich, 52, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass.

POSSESSION: Angel Lavey, 42, of Troy, was charged with possession of controlled substances.

April 2

COMPLICITY: Officers responded to the Shell Station on Staunton for a burglar alarm. The building was broken into and a suspected vehicle was located. Jessie Harris, 46, of Columbus, was charged with fifth-degree felony complicity and violation of Stay At Home order. Warren Harless, 39, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools, breaking and entering, obstructing official business and violation of Stay At Home order.

April 3

DISORDERLY: Christopher Robinson, 34, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: A report of theft was filed at Walmart.

OVERDOSE: A subject apparently overdosed in the Park Regency apartment complex. The subject was transported to the Troy Hospital for treatment. Charges pending.

April 4

CONTRIBUTING: Travis Goin-Helfinstine,22, of Englewood, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile at the Comfort Inn and Suites. The 16 year-old female juvenile was charged with possession of drugs.

ASSAULT: Cheyenne Manning, 19, of Troy, was cited for assault.

ASSAULT: Rachael Miller, 34, of Troy, was cited for assault.

April 5

THEFT: A resident in the 600 block of Carriage Drive reported a subject entered an open garage and stole two bicycles, golf shoes and a six pack of pop.

THEFT: Mandy Eastridge, 32, of Troy, was charged with theft.

THEFT: Bradley Comer, 29, of Troy, was charged with theft.

DISORDERLY: Jonathan Kulevich, 23, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

April 6

THEFT: Cody Conard, 31, of Troy, was charged with theft from Kroger. Property was recovered.

THEFT: Kaleb Jenkins, 26, of Troy, was charged with theft, criminal damaging and two counts of receiving stolen property from Dollar General.

April 7

DISORDERLY: Christian Manor, 26, of Sidney, was charged with disorderly conduct and open container at the Troy McDonald’s..

OPEN CONTAINER: Trent Reed, 24, of Troy, was charged with open container.