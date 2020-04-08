Food Truck Rally postponed until fall

MIAMI COUNTY — It’s Miami County Agriculture Society’s biggest non-fair fundraiser of the year, but the Miami County Food Truck Rally set for May 16 has been postponed due to the state mandated shelter in place order.

The press release stated the organization is working with registered vendors “to see if an alternate date in the fall may work for this event.”

Roberta Jacobs, coordinator for the event, said they are working with vendors and food truck owners to find a fall date, but will return to its May date in 2021.

Jacobs said the event raised up to $10,000 for the society for fairground improvements and other related expenses. The rally began in 2015 and would draw crowds to the point of vendors selling out of food and drinks multiple times throughout the day.

“It’s a great community event and we’ll look forward to gathering together in the fall,” Jacobs said. “We all understand and we were expecting it and we have had no complaints from vendors — they’ve been very understanding.”

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our guests, participants, volunteers and supporters. We are following the recommendations of the state, national and global health experts,” the press release stated.

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all right reserved.

