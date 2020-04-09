‘Meating’ the needs of others

Clay Caven of Caven’s Meets in Conover loads a case of frozen meat into Miami County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tom Wheeler’s cruiser on Thursday. Caven’s donated two cases of meat to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office who will, in turn, deliver the meat to New Path Food Pantry for distribution to those in need.

