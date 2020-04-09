Area briefs

Online diabetes recipe offered

TROY — Alisha Barton from the Miami County Ohio State University Extension in collaboration with the Troy-Miami County Public Library will share recipes and give information to help you handle your (or loved ones) diabetes in an online class presented at noon Tuesday, April 21.

Register at tmcpl.org. For more information, email the library at info@tmcpl.org.

This program will be presented using the Zoom platform. You are required when registering to provide a valid email address in order to participate. This works in most web browsers, and there is a free application available for your desktop computer or mobile device. You do not need to pay for an account to take part.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

April FFA member of month named

CASSTOWN — The April 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Ashlee Deaton. She is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Deaton recently competed in the Marysville Invitational Poultry Evaluation Invitational Competition. She helped the team place in the Top 15 teams out of almost 50 teams. In the State Animal Behavior and Welfare Career Development event, Deaton placed 35 out over 275 contestants. Additionally, Deaton competed in the District 5 Agricultural Sales Career Development Event. She helped with the Princess For A Day to benefit the March of Dimes. Her plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience program is breeding rabbits.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.