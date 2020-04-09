110 COVID-19 cases reported in county

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County has recorded three more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 110 coronavirus cases and a total of 14 deaths, according to Miami County Public Health officials. The last two victims of the virus have not yet been identified.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 42 people are hospitalized in the county with COVID-19.

Of those affected, according to MCPH staff, ages range from under 1 to 96 years old and include 63 females and 47 females.

Of those who have died from the disease, the age range is from 50 to 93 years old and include six females and eight males.

Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital officials continue to assess their personal protective equipment, or PPE, according to John Weimer, vice president, Network Emergency, Trauma and Operations Command Center.

“We continue to monitor usage and patient volumes, and evaluate all options for sourcing supplies. Resources and stock are being moved and deployed to our hospitals and facilities as necessary,” Weimer said.

Weimer said Troy Hospital is equipped to care for COVID-19 patients.

“All Kettering Health Network hospitals are prepared to care for patients who present with COVID-19 symptoms. This includes patients who may need intensive care,” Weimer said. “Through Kettering Health Network’s Incident Command Center, we are managing patients, their needs, and network resources at our hospitals and outpatient facilities in Miami County and throughout the network in a way to minimize PPE use as mandated by the governor.”

Weimer said KHN staff continue to ask community members to follow the social distancing and “Stay at Home” orders from the governor and ODH.

“We continue to advise people to stay at home if at all possible. Stay at least 6 feet away from people if you do go out. Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds,” Weimer said. “We are seeing that these preventative measures are working and delaying the expected surge in Ohio.”

Weimer said the community is supporting those on the front lines at KHN properties.

“We appreciate the community’s outpouring of support for healthcare providers. We truly are working together as a community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Weimer said.

In Ohio, there are now 5,512 cases reported and 213 deaths, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. There are 1,612 hospitalizations due to the virus and 497 of those are in intensive care, Acton said.

DeWine said he believes Ohioans have stepped up to the plate to save lives and stop the spread of the virus.

“We’re in the middle of the ball game. It’s not over. We’re doing well. We have to continue to push on,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said during his daily press conference on Thursday.

DeWine said state officials are also looking to the future with Ohioans in mind.

“I want to give you an indication that we are working just as hard, just as hard, on how we come back from this as we were when we focused on Stay At Home orders, shutting down. But we need each and every one of you to continue to do what we having been doing. That’s the only way we are going to get to the point that we can move forward.”

