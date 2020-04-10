Area briefs

Road to close

TROY — Washington Street from North Madison Street to North Elm Street will be closed from Monday, April 13 to Friday, April 17 to install new water main.

Luncheon canceled

PIQUA — The Women’s Organization of Westminster Presbyterian Church is canceling their annual salad luncheon this year.

Next year’s luncheon already is scheduled for April 22, 2021.

Temporary assistance available

MIAMI COUNTY – Some local residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for funds through Miami County Job and Family Services.

On Thursday, the Board of Miami County Commissioners approved an amendment to Miami County Job and Family Services’ Prevention, Retention, and Contingency (PRC) Plan by adding the COVID-19 Response Program. This program is currently effective now through the end of the governor’s declaration of emergency or depletion of funds.

Eligible residents, which include households with a minor child and who are living below 200 percent of the federal poverty line, can apply to receive a one-time payment of $500 if they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as through job loss or illness.

Miami County Job and Family Services can be contacted at 937-440-3471. For information on how to access their services remotely, visit their website at www.miamicountyohio.gov and select Job and Family Services.

Online book club set

TROY — Are you missing the chance to talk about books with other adults? Or just miss talking to other adults? Join Troy-Miami County Public Library for the first meeting of its online book club at noon Monday, April 27. Participants will be discussing “The Other Einstein,” by Marie Benedict. Copies of the book are available on OverDrive (eBook and eAudiobook) and Hoopla (eBook) through the Digital Library at tmcpl.org using your library card.

Register at tmcpl.org. For more information, email the library at info@tmcpl.org.

This program will be presented using the Zoom platform. You are required when registering to provide a valid email address in order to participate. This works in most web browsers, and there is a free application available for your desktop computer or mobile device. You do not need to pay for an account to take part.

Powell announces ‘Community Conversations’

ARCANUM — State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) has announced she will be hosting community conversations with special guests from her district next week. Each event will be held via Facebook Live.

“As we face the coronavirus pandemic, I want to hear input from our community leaders regarding how we can rise stronger than before,” said Powell. “I look forward to engaging with my constituents and hearing their questions on issues that matter most to them.”

Each special guest will focus on a certain topic:

Monday, April 13: Eric Fee — Community Involvement

Tuesday, April 14: Jonathan Newman — Faith

Wednesday, April 15: Paul Hemminger — Children & Families

Thursday, April 16: Special guest to be determined — Small Business

Recently, Powell was appointed to OHIO 2020, a bipartisan task force that will focus on helping get Ohio’s economy back on track in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel began meeting remotely this week.

To participate in the community conversations, visit the @VoteJenaPowell Facebook page. Each event will begin at 9 a.m. If you have any questions about the event or how to access the Facebook page, email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov