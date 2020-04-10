Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Benjamin Metz, Daneille Metz, Danielle Sands to Lisa Gorman, $127,500.

3 Gen D LLC to Bruce Nicholson, trustee, Christine Nicholson, trustee, Nicolson Revocable Trust, $85,900.

Daniel Hudson, Shirley Hudson to Rhonda Sanders, one lot, $145,000.

Ahmed Daoud, Heather Daoud, Heather Kraus to Kyle Casey, Amanda Herron, one lot, one part lot, $170,000.

Diana Creekmore, Diana Davis-Miller to Tyler Vanhoose, one lot, $239,900.

Debra Svajda, Laurence Svajda to Jayson Hughes, one lot, $92,000.

PIQUA

Anita Bachman, Kirk Bachman to Sarah Bachman, Tyler Bachman, $210,000.

Charles Drake Jr., Roxanne Drake to Charles Martin, Jennifer Snyder, one lot, $225,000.

Ashleigh Vallieu, Melody Vallieu, Todd Vallieu to Caleb Vallieu, Melody Vallieu, Todd Vallieu, $0.

Carleton Grubb to Jason Grubb, $0.

Dylan Kinnison to Kristine Gorman, Michael Gorman, $202,500.

Dawn Kindell to Cassie Waldon, Kenneth Waldon, one lot, $80,000.

COVINGTON

Estate of James Alexander to Richard Schock, two lots, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Kevin Hamilton, Shelby Hamilton to Norgila Abbasova, Zukhra Abbasova, two lots, $250,000.

Jenny Goodwin, Robert Goodwin, Jenny Mcwhorter to Jenny Goodwin, $0.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes, two lots, $63,900.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes, two lots, $72,100.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes, two lots, $52,600.

Marc Slater to Daniel Gray, Haley Gray, two lots, $258,000.

TIPP CITY

Larson Properties to Larson Land Holdings, $0.

Judith Lee, trustee, William Lee Revocable Living Trust to Judith Lee Revocable Living Trust, $0.

Pamela Maxwell, Robert Maxwell to Anne Duffy, Brian Duffy, one lot, $290,000.

NVR Inc. to Chelsey Fitzgerald, Jacob Fitzgerald, Galen Gingerich, one lot, $283,900.

TCOH Properties to Kimberly Kenworthy, Paul Kenworthy, trustee, Kenworthy Family Trust, $0.

BRADFORD

Lance Kelch Properties 2 LLC to Amber Dross, Justin Garvey, one lot, $45,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Sarah Marshall to Sarah Marshall, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Cheri Colangelo, John Colangelo to Danyell DeYoung, John DeYoung, $310,000.

Andrea Dexter, Wade Dexter to Evan Monroe, one lot, $265,000.

MONROE TWP.

Kay Maloney, Michael Maloney to Kay Maloney, Michael Maloney, $0.

Robyn Tittley, William Titley to Elisabeth Courtright, one lot, $285,000.

Elisabeth Courtright, Kyle Courtright to Elisabeth Courtright, Kyle Courtright, $0.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Roberta Buckingham to John Buckingham, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Fryman-Kuck General Contractors Inc. to Brenda Chenoweth, Mark Chenoweth, $220,000.

Brenda Chenoweth, Mark Chenoweth to Seth McCaskill, $220,000.

Douglas Strait, Jane Strait to Jane Strait Trust, 30.855 acres, $0.

Diana Ashmore, Elmer Ashmore, Debra Floyd, Scott Floyd, Donald Wintrow, Karen Wintrow to Andrew Grim, Mary Grim, 15.286 acres, $185,000.

UNION TWP.

Vicki Wagner to V Wagner Properties, 4.214 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Joyce Curtner, William Curtner to William and Joyce Curtner Irrevocable Trust, Craig Curtner, trustee, $0.

William Trittschuh to Patrick Wolf, 0.35 acres, $58,900.

Dean Lyman, Linda Lyman to Elizabeth Lyman, Joel Lyman, Rachel Reynolds, $0.