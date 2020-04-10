Mask maker, mask maker, make me a mask

Cindy Lillicrap of Piqua sews protective masks in her home shop on Thursday. Lillicrap decided that she needed to do what she could to help fulfill the shortage of protective gear. She has completed more than 700 masks and has orders for more than 300 additional. Her masks have been been purchased by workers from a number of area medical professionals.

