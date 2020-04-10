COVID-19 cases reach 113 in county

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health staff are now offering some telehealth services due to the COVID19 pandemic. Clinics such as the Reproductive Health and Wellness Program, Well Child Clinic and Prenatal Wellness Center are part of this program. Telehealth will allow some visits to be done over the telephone instead of coming into the office regardless if you have a smart phone or a land line. Call MCPH at (937) 573-3519 or (937) 573-3520 to see if your need can be handled over the phone. Medication refills or prescriptions may be available as a curbside service.

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Sunday News

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County saw only a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from Thursday to Friday, with 113 cases now being reported.

On Thursday, there were 110 cases in the county.

There are now 44 people hospitalized, two more than on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

No more deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll in the county at 14, according to Miami County Public Health officials. Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn has not yet identified the last two victims.

The onset date range of the cases is from March 2 to April 7 and the age range is less and 1 year to 96 years old, according to MCPH officials.

The total cases in the county related to the nursing homes outbreak include 37 long-term care residents and 30 healthcare workers from Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, according to MCPH officials. This would leave 46 of the cases considered to be community spread.

Staff said they do not receive reports of those who have successfully recovered from the virus, according to MCPH officials.

AdCAre Health Systems Inc., the company that manages both of the affected nursing homes in the county, said nursing home residents and staff continue to persevere through this challenging time.

“Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center remain strong and determined during this unprecedented time. We continue to work closely with local and state health officials and follow guidelines to ensure the safety of our residents and staff. Support from our healthcare partners, families, residents, staff and community continues and has been vital when treating this terrible virus,” said India Chrisman-Williams, regional vice president of operations, AdCAre Health Systems Inc. “We continue to be incredibly proud of employees at Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center as they meet the needs of our residents and families during this pandemic.”

Chrisman-Williams said all residents and staff have not been tested for the virus.

“We continue to adhere to the testing protocols from the CDC and ODH and are in strict compliance with their requirements. Testing of all residents regardless of whether they are symptomatic for COVID-19 would not be consistent with CDC and ODH guidelines. Per those guidelines, staff have been following stringent infection control, PPE and treatment protocols as if all residents are presumptive positive. We continue to partner closely with public health including the Miami County Public Health Department.”

As hospitalizations continue to rise, both Kettering Health Network and Premier Health officials confirm they are working on plans for the surge that is expected in the coming weeks.

“In collaboration with our public health partners, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) and our community partners, and as the state of Ohio has required, we are actively working on our future preparedness to manage the COVID-19 spread,” Premier Health officials said. “We have always partnered with other hospitals to ensure that patients have access to the right level of care. In addition, there is a regional surge plan being coordinated through GDAHA that will ensure our patients continue to have access to appropriate care.”

In Ohio, as of Friday, there are 5,878 cases of COVID-19 and 231 deaths. There are 1,755 hospitalizations, or 30 percent of all cases. Those in intensive care make up 9 percent of total cases. The median age of those affected is 64.

More than 58,000 tests have been performed in the state, and 84 of the 88 counties have reported cases.

44 of those residents hospitalized