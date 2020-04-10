Park district cancels Hug the Earth Festival

Staff Report

TROY — The Miami County Park District announced Thursday, April 9 that the 2020 Hug the Earth Family Festival scheduled for May 9 has been cancelled due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. The safety of the Miami County Park District staff, volunteers, guests and community is a top priority and the park district is taking appropriate action to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) by following government mandates to limit public gatherings, according to Amanda Smith, marketing administrator.

The weeklong Hug the Earth School Festival to be held May 5-8 has also been canceled. The park district is currently working on a set of virtual educational experiences featuring the Banana Slug String Band for local teachers to use as part of their virtual classrooms, Smith said.

“We are excited to be able to offer our local schools virtual, curriculum-based lessons,” said Miami County Park District J. Scott Myers Executive Director said. “While it can’t replace the field trips and festival experience, we hope it helps teachers and restores some sense of normalcy to the students.”

The park district will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and collaborate with health and safety professionals to evaluate when public programming can resume.

“We encourage individuals to explore, get fresh air and enjoy the sights and sounds of the great outdoors whether it’s in your backyard, neighborhood or a park,” Myers said.

All guests visiting the parks are recommended to take preventative action when visiting, including self-monitoring and practicing social distancing.