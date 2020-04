MIAMI COUNTY — As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health is recording another COVID-19 death — for a total of 15 — in Miami County.

The ODH also is reporting three news cases of the virus, for a total of 116 cases. There are currently 44 people hospitalized due to the virus.

