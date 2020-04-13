Troy PD saves man from jumping off bridge

TROY — An apparent suicidal man was talked to safety by Troy Police officers on Sunday evening.

Police were dispatched to the North Market Street Bridge just after 10:15 p.m. on a report of a man standing outside the bridge railing.

Captain Shawn McKinney of the Troy Police Department said that arriving officers found a man ”standing outside the bridge railing and holding a knife to his chest.”

North Market Street was quickly closed to traffic between Staunton Road and Water Street. A pair of negotiators, along with the shift sergeant and McKinney responded to the scene to talk to the man.

Troy officers were able to talk the man into relinquishing the knife after about 40 minutes.

About an hour after the stalemate began, the man, whose name has not been released, gave himself up and surrendered to Troy Police officers.

He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to Troy Kettering Hospital for evaluation.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2020 Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

