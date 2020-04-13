Pet of the Week

Meet Lucy

Lucy was brought in initially as a stray and then the owner was found and she was released to the Miami County Animal Shelter. Lucy was returned to the shelter due to her not doing well around kids. Lucy’s breed is a working breed. It’s her instinct to herd. Lucy is looking for a new forever home that would benefit from a home that has older kids or no kids in the house hold. Lucy is very sweet and loving. If you are interested in her or any other dog or cat at the shelter, contact the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy at 332-6919 to set up an appointment to see her. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter to see more animals that need homes.