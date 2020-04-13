Area briefs

Banquet canceled

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Alumni Banquet and all meetings scheduled for this year have been canceled.

Road closed

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Miami-Shelby Road West will be closed between Reece and Hardin roads through April 17 for a culvert replacement.

Sheriff’s office entrance closed

TROY — As of Monday, April 13, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office lobby entrance at the Safety Building is closed due to plaza renovation work. This will likely last for up to eight weeks. During this time period, access to the sheriff’s office will occur by entering the east side door by the Safety Building parking lot. There is an intercom located in the vestibule of that entrance. Let the corrections officer know who you are there to see or call (937) 440-6085, Ext 0 for assistance.