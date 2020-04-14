Area briefs

Davidson to host town hall

TROY — Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) will host a district-wide telephone town hall to discuss the economic response to the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak. He will be joined representatives from the Columbus branch of the Small Business Administration to answer questions about loans for small businesses and the Payroll Protection Program.

Congressman Warren Davidson; Everett Woodel, District Director, Columbus District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration; and Jerome Jones, Lender Relations Specialist, Columbus District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration, will have a one-hour live telephone town hall on the economic response to COVID-19 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

Sign up to receive a call here at https://vekeo.com/repwarrendavidson/ or call (202) 225-6205 to be added to the call list.

Phone participants can ask about federal programs in place to help those facing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is second coronavirus-focused town hall hosted by Congressman Davidson. The first was held on March 26, with noted epidemiologist Dr. Edward Septimus to discuss the public health and medical risks associated with coronavirus.

Carry-out meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering carry-out meals. Call ahead at (937) 667-1995.

On Wednesday, April 15 shredded chicken sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered for $4. Carry-outs will be available from 5-7 p.m.

On Thursday, April 16, call your order in for several menu items including hamburgers, tenderloins, french fries, onion rings and chicken chunks. Pick up will be available at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, from 5-7 p.m.

On Sunday, April 19 members will offer a breakfast with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit and gravy and a pancake for $5. Pick up orders between 9-11 a.m. Breakfast orders can start being placed at 8:45 a.m. by calling (937) 667-1995.

Riverside to host virtual session

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host an online information session on Social Security Disability Benefits on Thursday, April 30 at 10 a.m. The session will be held via the GoToWebinar online platform, and will be led by guest speaker Social Security Public Affairs Specialist Theresa Busher.

Those interested should register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2791922112646821902

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The session is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or melissa.nichols@riversidedd.org.