Area briefs

Canal Music Fest canceled

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council has announced that the 2020 Canal Music Fest has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision was a difficult one that was not taken lightly,” said Amy Barr, marketing and public relations. “The Canal Music Fest is a wonderful community event and one that we need more than ever right now, but the health and safety of our attendees, sponsors, vendors and volunteers must be our first priority.”

Barr said the event will return June 12, 2021, with the same line-up scheduled for this year, including Absolute Leppard Tribute and Absolute Journey Tribute.

For more information, visit www.canalmusicfest.com or facebook.com/CanalMusicFest.

Teleconference set

TROY — The Miami County Continuum of Care will hold a teleconference at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16 to discuss the local non-profit response to the COVID-19 virus in Miami County. Non-profit leaders will discuss how the COVID-19 virus has had an impact on front line service delivery provided by these non-profits as well as discussing ways local individuals can help support these non-profit organizations in their community.

Participants are encouraged to call (605) 475-4786 and enter the passcode 605443.

Scheduled presenters include Thom Grim, executive director of the Miami County Recovery Council; and Rebecca Sousek, executive director of the Piqua Compassion Network.

For more information, contact William Lutz, chairman of the Miami County Continuum of Care Planning Committee at (937) 524-6633 or send an email to william.lutz17@gmail.com.

Breakfast offered

TROY — First United Methodist Church continues to offer a Sunday morning breakfast to the community.

The breakfast is offered every Sunday from 8:30-10 a.m. and organizers are currently serving take-out breakfasts to anyone in the community.

Participants are asked to use the First Place entrance facing Franklin Street.