PFD responds to fire alarm

Piqua Rescue Engine 3, sits in front of the Goodwill Store on East Ash Street on Wednesday afternoon. A fire alarm at the business saw Piqua Fire Department respond to the scene around 12:40 p.m. After a thorough search, it was determined to a be a false alarm.
