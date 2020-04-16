Grab some take out and work it off with walk

My last column, just over two weeks ago, was a rundown of the Covington events that had been cancelled or postponed. The one event that wasn’t cancelled, as of that time, was the bi-monthly Community Blood Drive. However, now the blood drive has been totally cancelled as well. The Community Blood Center is having problems staffing its mobile drives, so our Covington drive will not happen this month. Thanks to Eileen Yaney for being our local coordinator and working tirelessly with the CBC to try to find a location. But after three different potential locations for this blood drive, it has officially been cancelled. Mark your calendars for the next one on Monday, June 15, from 1-7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles.

One way to help during this time is to support our local businesses and restaurants that have remained open for carryout and delivery service. Here in Covington, Buffalo Jack’s has always offered carryout. However, during this time of carryout-only, they are also offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal. They have a limited menu at present, but are still serving up many traditional Jack’s favorites. Give them a call at 473-2524.

The End Zone, while currently remodeling and updating inside, is still open for carryout purchases. They have their traditional favorites, as well as many different delicious pizza options. Their number is 473-2433, and The End Zone is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily for those to-go orders. The Covington Subway, located at 11 N. High, is still open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. Call in your order ahead at 473-2333. Much of their business before was takeout, so that really hasn’t changed too much. But you can’t just park yourself in Subway at present to enjoy your sub, wrap, or salad. Simply carry it out and enjoy that deliciousness in your car, without making too big a mess. And the Covington Eagles kitchen is totally closed during this time, but please remember to come and support them too, once they reopen.

And after your delicious carryout breakfast, lunch, or supper, you may need to find a nice park in which to burn off some calories. I believe, as several others in this village do, that the Greenville Falls State Scenic River Area is a hidden gem in our county and township. And it is just outside of the village of Covington. It is operated by the Miami County Park District and encompasses 92 acres. There is a mile-long walking trail, and focal point of the entire scenic area is the Greenville Creek. The system of trails allows a visitor to stroll along the creek, through a prairie, and past a historical remnant of early Covington. The fragments of the old Albery electric-generating mill is right here on the Greenville Creek. There are interpretive signs to tell some of the history, but this mill was one of the first to provide electricity to local farms, from Covington down to Pleasant Hill.

When Mr. Albery purchased the Falls Electric Company in 1897, he made major improvements, which led to improved farming in the area. Farmers were able to grind their feed with motors instead of by hand, and pump their water with electricity. The remains of the wooden dam, turbine towers, sluice gates and run, and other historical relics can all still be seen. If you’re using GPS, the address 9140 Covington-Gettysburg Road, Covington. And all of this isn’t even mentioning the beautiful 20-foot Greenville Falls, of which many photos have been taken over the years. So, with certain county parks being overloaded and shut down during this shutdown, consider visiting a more obscure gem, the Greenville Falls State Scenic River Area.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_Alex-professional-pic-CMYK-1.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.