Best birthday wishes

Deputy Sarah Fraley of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office hands a gift to Easton Allman at his Piqua home earlier this week. Fraley, a family friend, along with an engine from the Piqua Fire Department and dozens of well-wishers drove by and honked horns to help celebrate Allman’s sixth birthday.

