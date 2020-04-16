Two in custody following disturbance, shot fired

PIQUA — Two men are detained as police sort out what led to a disturbance and a report of a gunshot being fired in the city on Thursday.

Piqua police were dispatched to 222 Walker St. shortly after 2 p.m. on a disturbance call. The caller apparently told dispatchers at Miami County 911 that a shot had been fired.

Responding officers sealed off the 200 block of Walker Street as they attempted to make contact with the pair of subjects who had gone into the residence following their alleged argument on the front porch. According to witnesses and police reports, after the shot was fired, apparently into the air, one of the subjects to the other, to put the gun down and “fight me like a man.”

Officers contacted the subjects via a cruiser PA system and both surrendered peacefully.

Entry was made into the home to insure that everyone was accounted for.

Police are investigating the incident to determine what charges may be filed against either, or both, of the suspects.

Piqua police officers prepare to clear a house on Walker Street on Thursday afternoon following a reported disturbance and shot fired. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_041620mju_ppd_walker_shotfired-1.jpg Piqua police officers prepare to clear a house on Walker Street on Thursday afternoon following a reported disturbance and shot fired.

By MikeUllery Miami Valley Today

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

