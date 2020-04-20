Area briefs

Banquet canceled

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s 139th annual Alumni Banquet, which was to be held on Saturday, May 9, has been canceled.

Next May 2021, organizers will honor two sets of honored classes. This May, the classes to be honored were 1945 (75 years), 1960 (60 years), 1970 (50 years), 1980 (40 years), and 1995 (25 years). Next May 2021, organizers will also honor: 1946, 1961, 1971, 1981 and 1996.

Alumni would still like to do their part to support the senior class of 2020 with two scholarships. Typically these funds are received from the banquet dinner invitation donations. Due to the alumni banquet cancellation, organizers are reaching out for help to sustain these scholarships. Please send your donations to: Newton Alumni Association, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

College workshop offered

TIPP CITY — Prepare for college in this two-evening workshop hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services from 6-9 p.m. June 3 and 10 at the Tipp Middle School.

The cost of this workshop is $57 for residents and $64 for nonresidents. Registration is required. Dave Dobos, former staff member of the MIT Admissions Office will teach students how to start their college application essays and get coaching on their progress. They will get actual answers about; how to find their best college match, the attributes selective colleges seek and how they should present themselves in their applications. They will learn the elements of a great college essay and how to make the right impression in a college interview. Tips on how to prepare for college entrance exams and understand how the interplay of grades, test scores, extra-curricular activities, and personal attributes count in admissions decisions will be given.

To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.