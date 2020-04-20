Pet of the Week

Meet Princess

Princess is a 1-2-year-old beauty just waiting for her own forever home. She is a sweet girl that loves to play and cuddle. Miami County Animal Shelter staff feel that Princess would need a home without men and younger children. Unfortunately it appears that so far in her life people have let her down. She has so much potential to learn that a good guy could be fun and that kids are the best. But for right now, she needs a nice lady willing to take it slow and teach her how good life can be. If the perfect woman were willing to take a chance on her, she will repay you with all the love and slobbery dog kisses you’d ever want. If you’re interested in adopting Princess, call the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy at 332-6919 to set up an appointment to see her. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter to see more animals that need homes.