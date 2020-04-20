Troy Jr. Football treasurer charged with theft

TROY — A Troy man who allegedly stole $15,000 from Troy Junior Football will be arraigned on the felony theft charge in June.

Craig May, 69, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft of funds from the Troy Junior Football boosters program. His arraignment will be June 9 in Miami County Municipal Court. May was the former treasurer of the organization and has since been relieved of those duties.

According to records, Troy Junior Football’s new president was reviewing the organization’s financial records and noticed $14,935 was missing. The bank statements from December 2018 to the present showed 18 checks were written for “Cash” as well as 31 ATM withdraws were made from the account.

The former president of the organization said the checks were in May’s possession, which he had signed ahead of time for convenience. May was allegedly confronted about the missing funds, said he’d pay them back and claimed he thought he only took $1,000.

No civil agreement was made and the Troy Police Department was contacted at the advice of the organization’s lawyer.

May did not provide a statement to police and was summoned on the charge by mail.

