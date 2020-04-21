Area briefs

Carry-outs offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering carry-out meals by calling ahead at (937) 667-1995.

On Wednesday, meatloaf sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered for $4. Carry-out will be available from 5-7 p.m. On Thursday, pulled pork sandwiches with chips and pickle are on the menu.

Pick up will be available at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, from 5-7 p.m. On Sunday, breakfast will be offered with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit and gravy and a pancake for $5. Pick up orders between 9-11 a.m. Breakfast orders can start being placed at 8:45 a.m. by calling (937) 667-1995.

ACT prep class set

TIPP CITY — An ACT Test Prep class will be offered June 8-9.

In this intensive, six-hour seminar, offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in over 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores.

Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards. The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The class will be held on Monday and Tuesday, June 8 and 9 from 6–9 p.m.

To register and pay, visit our website at tmcomservices.org.

Continuum of Care to ‘meet’

TROY — The Miami County Continuum of Care will hold a teleconference at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23 to discuss the local non-profit response to the COVID-19 virus in Miami County. Scheduled presenters include Stephanie Silk from the Miami County Dental Clinic and Melette Bailey, RN, of the Miami County Public Health Department. These government and non-profit leaders will discuss how the COVID-19 virus has had an impact on front-line service delivery provided by these organizations as well as discussing ways local individuals can help support these non-profit organizations in their community.

Participants are encouraged to call (605) 475-4786 and enter the passcode 605443.

For more information, contact William Lutz, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Miami County Continuum of Care at (937) 524-6633 or send an email to

william.lutz17@gmail.com.