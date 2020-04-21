AAA debuts at-home Healthy U Workshop

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is offering its popular Healthy U workshop in a telephone conference call format to support healthy habits and social connection during this time of physical distancing.

“Our agency has been seeking creative solutions that allow us to continue to serve seniors, caregivers, and disabled adults during this difficult time; and we are pleased to be able to continue to offer one of our wellness programs in this alternative format. We understand that many people are focused on basic needs, but we hope that they will also see the value of connecting with others who share similar challenges while they learn about tools that have been proven to help them better manage their health,” said Doug McGarry, executive director.

Participants must reside in the agency’s service region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties. Email is required to communicate with the facilitator, and to complete and return a survey for registration. Participants must also be able participate in six weekly, 30-minute, small group discussions by phone; and to read the provided textbook independently between calls.

Those who meet the above criteria should email Ann Finnicum at afinnicum@info4seniors.org. Interested parties will receive a survey that must be completed and returned to register. A free disease self-management tool kit will be shipped to each eligible participant age 60 or older thanks to Older Americans Act funding. Participants younger than 60 are welcome to join the telephone discussions, but must purchase their own kit. The agency will offer the alternative format until they can safely resume in-person workshops, and as long as funding is available.

The tool kit introduces information and skills that have been proven to help many people with different physical and mental health conditions lead a healthy life. The kit includes Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, the new 5th edition textbook; a relaxation CD; an exercise CD; and supplemental handouts. The kit is also available in Spanish, but phone discussions will be conducted in English.

Healthy U is the name used in Ohio for evidence-based chronic disease self-management workshops developed at Stanford University. The workshops provide people living with chronic health conditions with the tools to help improve overall health and quality of life.