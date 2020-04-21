Lighting the night for Class of 2020

The lights at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field shine brightly on Monday as Piqua City Schools joined many other area schools in a show of support, honoring the Class of 2020 by turning on stadium lights for 20 minutes, beginning at 2020 hours (military time) on the 20th day of the month. For a story on the county-wide show of support, see Page 8 of Wednesday’s Miami Valley Today.

