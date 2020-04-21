Marion man charged with vehicular manslaughter

TIPP CITY — A Marion man was arraigned on second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a crash that caused the death of a Tipp City woman.

John M. Oakey, 67, of Marion, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with the March 8 accident that caused the death of Caron L. Derr, 71, of Tipp City. Oakey was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court.

According to Municipal Court records, Oakey was operating a 2003 Toyota Corolla at approximately 11-11:30 a.m. March 8 in the area of West Main Street and South County Road 25-A in Tipp City when he failed to stop for a red light. Witnesses reported seeing Oakey’s vehicle run a red light at that intersection as he was heading westbound on West Main Street, striking Derr’s vehicle on the driver side within the intersection.

A Tipp City police officer, with the help of bystanders, was able to open the passenger side door to speak with Derr following the crash. Tipp City Fire Department personnel then extracted Derr from her vehicle, and EMS personnel transported Derr to the Miami Valley Hospital, where she later passed away as a result of her injuries.

Oakey was also transported to the Miami Valley Hospital following the accident, where he was treated for an apparent head injury.

Fatigue may have been a factor in the crash. According to court records, Oakey told investigators he was on his way to church, which is located in the Tipp City area, from his home in Marion. Oakey said he was feeling tired during the drive, first stopping in Bellefontaine for coffee and a snack before he reached Tipp City and began to feel tired again. He told investigators he remembered “waking up” to two airbags being deployed and then police officers and EMS personnel being on scene. Oakey said he may have fallen asleep before the light at the intersection of West Main Street and South County Road 25-A in Tipp City turned red. When asked how fast he was driving, he said between 30-50 MPH.

Oakey was also cited for minor misdemeanor obedience to traffic control devices in connection with this case.

According to court records, Municipal Court Judge Sam Huffman granted a continuance in this case. A preliminary hearing for Oakey has not yet been scheduled.

Tipp City woman died in March 8 crash

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

