County reaches 131 COVID-19 cases

MIAMI COUNTY — There are 133 cases of COVID-19 in Miami County as of Tuesday and no new deaths to report.

On Monday, there were 131 cases reported, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials.

The cases include 79 females and 54 males.

The coronavirus has required the hospitalization of 47 people in the county as of Tuesday, MCPH officials said.

According to MCPH officials, there have been a total of 22 deaths recorded in the county with 18 of them related to long-term care facilities and four that are considered community spread.

While the number of cases seem to be leveling off, MCPH officials warn that the community should not let up on their safety precautions.

“While cases seem to be stabilizing it doesn’t mean we won’t see more cases. Once restrictions begin to ease and people start to interact again, we would not be surprised to see a surge in cases,” said Miami County Public Health Health Educator & Safe Communities Coordinator Vicky Knisley-Henry. “It is important for community members to remember that just because restrictions ease up that doesn’t mean everything goes back to normal. We need to continue to be diligent with social distancing and wearing a mask when and where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”

In Ohio, as of Tuesday, there were 12,919 cases and 509 deaths. The state has seen 2,653 hospitalizations and 798 intensive care admissions.

The age range of those affected by the coronavirus is from under the age of 1 to 106 years old, with a median age of 51. Cases are 59 percent males and 40 percent females.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call (833)-4-ASK-ODH.

