Tipp City Council discusses road projects

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council on Monday authorized a contract with Double Jay Construction for the completion of the Wunderwood Drive water main and roadway widening project.

“We received six bids,” City Manager Tim Eggleston said.

The council approved for the construction of a new 8-inch water main and roadway widening project on Wunderwood Drive at a cost of $304,528.

The council previously approved an agreement with property owners off of Wunderwood Drive in March, which included the residents paying for two-thirds of the cost of the roadway reconstruction. The installation of a new water main will be at the city’s cost. The agreement eliminated a previous platting discrepancy that permitted Wunderwood Drive to be platted as a private roadway. The road was also originally constructed as a 12-foot-wide roadway surface, which does not support two-way traffic flow, which is why the road is being widened to 18 feet. The city is also constructing a new water main on Wunderwood Drive as the current one is nearing the end of its expected useful life.

The city is also receiving a grant of $490,000 from the state to go toward the construction of the extension of Abbott Park Way. During its meeting on Monday, the council approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) for that roadway grant of $490,000.

“This is the next piece of the puzzle,” Eggleston said.

The funding sources for the extension of Abbott Park Way include the following:

• ODOD’s roadway grant, $490,000

• The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant, $150,000

• City of Tipp City local funds of $87,747 and the city’s Electric Fund for $71,330

• Meijer, $250,000

• HSA, the owner of the Abbott Nutrition warehouse and distribution site, $200,000

The total estimated cost is $1,249,077.

The city’s share of $87,747 will be repaid by the local income tax increase attributed to the Meijer project and deposited in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan Fund over the next several years.

The council also approved changes to the 2020 appropriations, which will be used for repairs to the aquatic center and for building a shelter along the bike path in the Nature Area where the barn once stood. The shelter will be similar to the one installed at Kyle Park by the center ball diamonds. Mayor Joe Gibson voted against these appropriation changes.

Wunderwood Drive, Abbott Park Way to see improvements

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swilodw@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

