Miami County Assistance Resources

MIAMI COUNTY — Due to the impact the Coronavirus pandemic has had on employment and on health and mental health resources, the following list a guide for a variety of resources for those in need of a meal, assistance or medical attention.

• United Way Hotline: 1-877-721-8476 for Local Social Services Information

• Tri-County 24-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-351-7347

• Miami County Health Department: www.miamicountyhealth.net which includes WIC information

• Miami County Department of Job and Family Services: (937) 440-3471 or www.miamicountyohio.gov. Go to services, go to JFS, assistance with jobs and benefits

• MCJFS Application for PRC Funds (family with children needing assistance): https://www.miamicountyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/27858/COVID-19-PRC—-Application

• File for food, cash or Medicaid assistance: www.benefits.ohio.gov or call 1-844-640-6446

• File for unemployment: www.unemployment.ohio.gov

FOOD PANTRIES

• First Place Food Pantry at 721 Lincoln Ave., Troy. The pantry is open Monday from 1-3 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 1-3 p.m. Stay in vehicle, a volunteer will come to take your information and load your vehicle. The pantry can assist with delivery for elderly and can take calls for assistance at (937) 335-2826

•Needy Basket at 330 S. 5th St., Tipp City. The pantry is open Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday 2:30-5:30 p.m. Stay in vehicle, a volunteer will come to take your information and load your vehicle. The pantry can assist with delivery for elderly and can take calls for assistance at (937) 667-1977

• New Path Outreach at 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The pantry, open to all Miami County residents, is open on Monday from 6-7:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-3:30 p.m. Stay in vehicle, a volunteer will come to take your information and load your vehicle. The pantry can assist with delivery for elderly and can take calls for assistance at (937) 669-1213

• New Path Outreach at 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. The pantry is open on Tuesday and Wednesday 2-3 p.m. Stay in vehicle, a volunteer will come to take your information and load your vehicle. The pantry can assist with delivery for elderly and can take calls for assistance at (937) 416-2080.

•Bethany Center at 339 South St., Piqua. The pantry is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.

Stay in vehicle, a volunteer will come to take your information and load your vehicle. The pantry can assist with delivery for elderly and can take calls for assistance at (937) 615-9762.

• Covington Outreach at 101 N. Wall St., Covington. For more information, call (937) 473-2415. Please call and allow the phone to ring more than four times.

FREE CARRYOUT MEALS

• The Breakfast Club at First Presbyterian Church at 20 S. Walnut, Troy. Breakfast is available Monday through Friday 9:15-9:30 a.m.

• Richards Chapel at 931 McKaig, Troy provides lunch Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

• St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen at 25 N. Mulberry, Troy, provides dinner Monday through Friday from 5-6 p.m.

• Troy First United Methodist Church at 16 W. Franklin St., Troy, provides breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8:30-10 a.m.

• Lincoln Center at 110 Ash St, Troy, provides youth lunches and breakfasts Monday through Friday noon to 12:45 p.m.

• Troy Rec at 11 N. Market, Troy, provides food for students Kindergarten through 12th grade. Pick-ups are held Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for snacks and water. Weekend meal bags can be picked up on Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you didn’t get a bag on Mondays, call the center on Tuesday at (937) 339-1923.

•Bethany Center at 339 South St., Piqua, provides lunches Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

OTHER AGENCIES AVAILABLE FOR ASSISTANCE

Partners in Hope, Troy: (937) 335-0448

Piqua Compassion Network, Piqua: (937) 778-8856

Salvation Army, Piqua: (937) 773-7563

Family Abuse Shelter: (937) 339-6761

Health Partners Free Clinic: (937) 332-089.

