Miami County Dental Clinic open for emergency care

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Dental Clinic was one of the first services impacted by the state mandated closures due to the coronavirus, but the clinic is still open for emergency dental procedures.

During a conference call, Executive Director Stephanie Silk reported the clinic’s fourth-year dental students from the Ohio State University were not able to complete their final semester clinical experience alongside practicing dentists as in years past. In spite of that loss, the clinic is still accepting emergency dental patients at this time.

A dentist from the Dayton area has offered his expertise to work with the clinic’s emergency patients at this time, Silk said.

“We are taking dental emergencies only. It has been mandated by the state that we are unable to do our routine procedures like cleanings. We are open, and we have a staff, and we will see folks for dental emergencies,” she said.

She said dental emergencies include life-threatening issues that require immediate treatment such as bleeding, immediate pain and spread of infection.

Silk urges those in need not to hesitate to seek help so the dental issue doesn’t turn life-threatening or worsens.

“We are taking patients from anywhere that need our assistance,” she said. “We know that the local emergency rooms don’t need to have the burden of dental emergencies placed on them right now so we have gotten referrals from Upper Valley Medical Center and Kettering Troy Hospital. I know Miami County Health Department are referring people to us, as well as other dentists in the area that might not be open right now.”

She said if you already have an established dental practice, the clinic is accepting emergency cases for those who don’t have anywhere else to go for emergency services to keep patients away from hospitals.

She said the staff is fully equipped with personal protection equipment such as masks, face-shields and gowns, and they sterilize each room before and after each session.

Silk said although the clinic can only provide emergency services only at this time, they anticipate returning to its basic services such as cleanings, X-rays, preventive care and general dentistry in a few more weeks.

The clinic’s hours currently are Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but those hours are dependant on the dentist’s availability. Silk said those in need should call ahead for availability at (937) 339-8656 or email staff online through its website at www.miamicountydental.org. The clinic is located at 70 Troy Towne Drive, Troy.

In this 2018 file photo, Lauren Bowman, left, an Ohio State University dental student, and Natalie Via, a dental assistant at the Miami County Dental Clinic, provide care to a clinic patient. The Miami County Dental Clinic is currently treating emergency patients only at this time.

Clinic treating dental emergencies only

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

