County reports 23rd COVID-19 death

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County has recorded its first COVID-19 death in a week.

Miami County Public Health (MCPH) said on Thursday that there are now 23 deaths in the county. Before Thursday, Miami County had not seen a coronavirus-related death since Thursday, April 16.

According to previous information, the newest death would be related to a long-term care facility. There currently are 19 deaths associated with nursing homes and four that are considered community spread.

As of Thursday, there were no more COVID-19 case reported in Miami County, with a total of 134 positive cases, MCPH officials said. Eighty of those cases are females and 54 males.

MCPH officials said there have been 48 hospitalizations in the county.

Premier Health officials said they are using a variety of treatment plans to care for their COVID-19 patients.

“There are many criteria that are considered when treating any patient, including but not limited to medical history and certain risk factors. Our medical teams at UVMC and Premier Health have implemented use of a variety of medications to treat COVID-19 in keeping with recommendations from the FDA and medical community. In addition, our physicians have enlisted clinical drug trials in certain cases in which other medications have proven unsuccessful,” said Premier Health officials. “Recently one of our severely ill COVID-19 patients at UVMC was the first in the nation to be treated in a clinical trial using a rare drug to treat COVID-19, and that patient made a remarkable recovery. In addition, Premier Health recently was one of the first in the nation to successfully treat a COVID-19 positive patient using plasma donated by those who have recovered from the virus.”

In Ohio, there are 14,694 total cases of COVID-19 and 656 deaths. There have been 2,960 hospitalizations with 900 intensive care admissions.

Ages range from under 1 to 106 years old with a median range of 51. Those affected include 59 percent males and 41 females.

