Salute to healthcare pros

Nearly 40 police, fire, medics, sheriff’s office,and Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles gathered in front of Upper Valley Medical Center on Thursday evening to salute the healthcare workers on the front lines in the current COVID-19 situation. UVMC employees who were able to get outdoors gathered to wave and cheer the First Responders who saluted employees with lights, sirens, waves, and smiles.

Nearly 40 police, fire, medics, sheriff’s office,and Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles gathered in front of Upper Valley Medical Center on Thursday evening to salute the healthcare workers on the front lines in the current COVID-19 situation. UVMC employees who were able to get outdoors gathered to wave and cheer the First Responders who saluted employees with lights, sirens, waves, and smiles. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_042320mju_uvmc_lights1.jpg Nearly 40 police, fire, medics, sheriff’s office,and Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles gathered in front of Upper Valley Medical Center on Thursday evening to salute the healthcare workers on the front lines in the current COVID-19 situation. UVMC employees who were able to get outdoors gathered to wave and cheer the First Responders who saluted employees with lights, sirens, waves, and smiles. DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0005.JPG https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_DJI_0005.jpg DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0005.JPG DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0009.JPG https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_DJI_0009.jpg DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0009.JPG DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0010.JPG https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_DJI_0010.jpg DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0010.JPG DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0011.JPG https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_DJI_0011.jpg DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0011.JPG