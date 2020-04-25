Area briefs

Virtual lawn care class set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Green with Envy: Lawn Care” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. May 1.

The session will be taught by extension educator Amanda Bennett who will cover all aspects of lawn care including fertilization and mowing height. Bennett will also go over some basics required for healthy turf, disease and insect management and share tips and tricks for year round care to make you green space the envy of the block.

The session will be held virtually so you can enjoy viewing from the comforts of your own home. There is no cost however, pre-registration is required by April 30. Please go to osu.edu/miamicoffee and click on “Register here” next to the May coffee series topic. Following registration, you will receive an email with details for connecting to this call. For more details contact Amanda Bennett by email at bennett.709@osu.edu.

Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Grass, weeds must be cut

TIPP CITY — Now that spring is here, it’s time for all property owners to be reminded to keep their lands free and clear of all grass and weed overgrowth. Tipp City Code § 94.61 requires grass overgrowth and noxious weeds growing on lands within the limits of the city and within 200 feet of residential property or public right-of-way to be cut periodically.

Tipp City Ordinance § 94.60 requires at least one mowing each month from April to October. In no case shall the grass or weeds be allowed to exceed a height of 10 inches. Grass and weeds in uncultivated gardens, fallow fields or undeveloped building lots shall not be excepted. Owners of properties adjoining an alley are also reminded to trim vegetation from the alleyway. All overgrown grass and weeds must be cut and destroyed within 15 days after this publication.

Lands in Tipp City that are not properly maintained and become a nuisance may be mowed and trimmed by a contractor hired by the city. All expenses will be billed to the property owner.

Butterfly gardens topic of workshop

TIPP CITY — What do butterflies need, how do they use gardens, and how can you create a garden for their benefit? These questions (and more) will be answered by Ruth Bowell, Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer, from 6:230-7:30 p.m. May 6 at the Monroe Township Building basement. There is no fee, but registration is required at tmcomservices.org. There will be handouts to take home.

For more information on the programs offered at TMCS contact Katie Sonnanstine at (937) 667-8631.

Road to close

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Miami Shelby Road West will be closed between Newberry-Washington Road North and Colby Road for culvert replacement starting Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1. The location of the work is .04 miles east of Newberry-Washington Road North.