Posted on by

Pet of the Week


<strong>Meet Pete</strong> My name is Pete. I was brought into the Miami County Animal Shelter because I was running loose in the area between Troy and Tipp City on County Road 25-A. I am a Boxer mix and about 3 years 0ld and I am now available for adoption. If you’re interested in adopting Princess, call the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy at 332-6919 to set up an appointment to see her. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter to see more animals that need homes.

Meet Pete My name is Pete. I was brought into the Miami County Animal Shelter because I was running loose in the area between Troy and Tipp City on County Road 25-A. I am a Boxer mix and about 3 years 0ld and I am now available for adoption. If you’re interested in adopting Princess, call the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy at 332-6919 to set up an appointment to see her. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter to see more animals that need homes.


Meet Pete

My name is Pete. I was brought into the Miami County Animal Shelter because I was running loose in the area between Troy and Tipp City on County Road 25-A. I am a Boxer mix and about 3 years 0ld and I am now available for adoption. If you’re interested in adopting Princess, call the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy at 332-6919 to set up an appointment to see her. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter to see more animals that need homes.

Meet Pete My name is Pete. I was brought into the Miami County Animal Shelter because I was running loose in the area between Troy and Tipp City on County Road 25-A. I am a Boxer mix and about 3 years 0ld and I am now available for adoption. If you’re interested in adopting Princess, call the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy at 332-6919 to set up an appointment to see her. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter to see more animals that need homes.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_Pete.jpgMeet Pete My name is Pete. I was brought into the Miami County Animal Shelter because I was running loose in the area between Troy and Tipp City on County Road 25-A. I am a Boxer mix and about 3 years 0ld and I am now available for adoption. If you’re interested in adopting Princess, call the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy at 332-6919 to set up an appointment to see her. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter to see more animals that need homes.