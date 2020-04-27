Pet of the Week

Meet Pete

My name is Pete. I was brought into the Miami County Animal Shelter because I was running loose in the area between Troy and Tipp City on County Road 25-A. I am a Boxer mix and about 3 years 0ld and I am now available for adoption. If you’re interested in adopting Princess, call the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy at 332-6919 to set up an appointment to see her. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter to see more animals that need homes.