LCC expansion construction to begin

TROY — Lincoln Community Center announced on Monday preliminary construction preparation and site work for the 21,803-square-foot building addition to the current LCC structure will begin in May, according to a press release. Plans for this expansion were first shared publicly during a neighborhood gathering event in January.

With a legacy of over 154 years as a “safe haven” and as a “true community center,” LCC executive director Shane Carter said the organization is now ready to build on that legacy for the future benefit of the community of children, adults, families and others it serves.

“The strong, ongoing history of LCC is truly remarkable,” Carter said. “I never cease to be amazed at how the organization has always had the ability to help and support so many people in so many different ways through good times and through very challenging times.”

A current example of this, Carter said, is the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the building had to close physically, and suspend programs, children and families in need are receiving food each day, along with health items and information. Game/activity packs have been made available through a tent erected on LCC grounds, as well.

According to the release from LLC, to date, over 1,300 packaged meals have been served. Also, the Easter bunny visited LCC and distributed 200 “Easter Bags” for children to use at home, the release states.

Board president Karen Boone agreed with Carter.

“The unique, historic relationship which LCC has always had with the community it serves has also resulted in a very successful quiet/public Legacy Campaign, which has raised nearly all the estimated $3.8 million needed to fund the building addition,” said Karen Boone, LLC board president.

The need for additional space has never been greater for LCC, the release states, with over 65,000 youth and adults in 58 different programs yearly.

The result of a three-year planning process, the new building addition will add needed programming/activity/work space with ADA compliance and additional parking.

Included in the additional space will be a high school regulation gymnasium, lobby/reception area, program/activity area, exercise area/locker rooms/showers, staff offices/work areas/storage, and kitchen/concession area. The space in the historical present building will be refreshed and used as well.

MT Studios is the architect and Level MB Construction is general contractor for the project.

For more information on LCC and project, contact Shane Carter at Lincoln Community Center.