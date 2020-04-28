Sheriff Duchak re-elected to office

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak was re-elected as the Miami County Sheriff, receiving approximately 58 percent of votes, according to unofficial election results on Tuesday.

Duchak received 6,769 votes while his opponent, Paul Reece, received 4,892 votes.

Duchak, of Troy, was challenged by Reece, of Piqua, for the Miami County Sheriff position during the March 17 primary election, which was postponed and moved to a mail-in only election. As there were no Democrat candidates on the ballot for the winner to run against in the fall, voters had to choose the Republican primary ballot in order to vote for sheriff.

Duchak is currently the Miami County Sheriff and was first elected in 2016. Duchak has had 33 years of experience in law enforcement, with 30 of those years serving in the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. He has also held the following positions while at the Sheriff’s Office: Patrol Deputy, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Detective Lieutenant, Administrative Captain, Patrol Captain and Chief Deputy.

Reece, a Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Army Reserves, has had 26 years of experience as a deputy sheriff, including 16 years in Miami County and 10 in Montgomery County. Concurrent to that service, Reece also has had 23 years of military service in the United States Army and United States Air Force.

“It’s been a tough election cycle for everyone,” Reece said. He said he was thankful for all of his supporters and everyone who helped on his campaign.

“I feel good about the campaign we ran,” he said. “I’m very proud of what we’ve done.”

The Miami Valley Today is waiting on a request for comment from Duchak.

Duchak https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_Dave_Duchak-1.jpg Duchak Reece https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_Reece_Paul-1.jpg Reece https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_2020ElectionArt-horiz-rev2-2-1-1.jpg

Duchak received 58 percent of votes

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.