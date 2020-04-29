Area briefs

Lightning prediction system installed

TROY — The city of Troy Recreation Department and Parks Department have installed a ThorGuard Lightning Prediction System at Duke Park. The system will provide horn and light signals to indicate dangerous weather conditions.

When a lightning strike is imminent within a 5-mile area of Duke Park, the system sounds a 15-second horn blast, and strobe lights are activated until the threat of lightning has passed. Activities may resume after three 5-second blasts of the horn are sounded and the strobe lights stop flashing.

Newton inter-district open enrollment

PLEASANT HILL — Newton Local School Board of Education board policy allows enrollment to the Newton School district from any district in the state of Ohio.

The application for inter-district open enrollment should be submitted on the district’s Open Enrollment form no later than May 31. Application forms can be obtained by calling (937) 676-2002 or accessed on the internet at www.newton.k12.oh.us.

Preschool taking registrations

WEST MILTON — The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Preschool is currently accepting registrations for the 3 year, 4 year and 5 year olds for the 2020-2021 school year. Currently, they have classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the school year from 9:30 a.m. to noon located at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. The preschool started in May 1973 and continues to provide educational and socialization experiences for students.

The staff welcomes children who want a Christian based program, which will start in September 2020.

For more information about the preschool and/or to register your child, call (937) 698-5826.

Garage sales rescheduled

TIPP CITY — Tipp City/Monroe Township: Tipp Monroe Community Services is postponing its annual community-wide garage sale that was scheduled for Saturday, May 2.

The new date is Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the TMCS office to register by July 27 and receive a free yard sign and your name on our official map for $10. Additional information may be added for an additional charge of $5.

Maps will be available by Thursday, July 30 at the following locations: TMCS office, McDonalds, Marathon Road Dog, Tipp City Library, and Burger King.

Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

Newton preschool enrollment set

PLEASANT HILL —Newton Preschool is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Email Tina Mollette at tina_mollette@newton.k12.oh.us for an enrollment packet.

Community Clean Up Day canceled

PIQUA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Piqua’s 2020 Community Clean Up Day previously scheduled for Saturday, May 16, has been canceled. The city expressed appreciation to all the volunteers and is looking forward to next year’s event.