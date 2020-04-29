Baldridge to perform at virtual prom

TROY ‚ Country music star Drew Baldridge will be the special guest performer as Troy High School hosts a “virtual prom” for its senior class from 8-10 p.m. Friday, May 8.

The 2020 COVID-19 Prom will be held via Zoom and, due to the limit on participants on the platform, will be available to THS seniors only. Seniors already should have received a survey in their student email that they must fill out in order to attend the prom.

Once they fill out and return the survey, they will receive a Zoom code and password in their student email. Surveys must be filled out by May 3.

Those who have questions regarding the survey should email Mrs. Wright at wright-c@troy.k12.oh.us

Baldridge, who performed at Troy High School this past fall when the school won K99.1 FM’s fundraising drive for Dayton Children’s Hospital, will open the prom by performing his song “Senior Year.” Later in the evening, he will be announcing Troy’s 2020 prom king and

queen.

Attire for the prom is something nice, but students do not need to purchase anything new for the event. Those who already have purchased prom attire should feel free to wear it.

Those who have questions about the prom should contact Mr. Becker at becker-s@troy.k12.oh.us.